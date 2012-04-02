Trending

Rojas wins stage 1 at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Spanish champion first race leader

Image 1 of 37

David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the climber's jersey

David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

JJ Rojas (Movistar) celebrates his win in the Basque tour

JJ Rojas (Movistar) celebrates his win in the Basque tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

The peloton raced under sunny skies

The peloton raced under sunny skies
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Rojas is the first leader of the 2012 Pais Vasco

Rojas is the first leader of the 2012 Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) were off the front

Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) were off the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) gets a rear wheel change

Jens Voigt (Radioshack) gets a rear wheel change
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Radioshack-Nissan sets the pace

Radioshack-Nissan sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Rojas radios for reinforcements

Rojas radios for reinforcements
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 10 of 37

Lotto-Belisol also hoped for a bunch sprint

Lotto-Belisol also hoped for a bunch sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Rojas wins the bunch sprint with a good margin

Rojas wins the bunch sprint with a good margin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

JJ Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Pais Vasco

JJ Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 20 of 37

Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) in the breakaway

Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 21 of 37

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 22 of 37

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) shadows Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) shadows Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 23 of 37

Robert Gesink (Rabobank0

Robert Gesink (Rabobank0
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 24 of 37

US champion Matthew Busche and Dani Moreno

US champion Matthew Busche and Dani Moreno
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 25 of 37

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 26 of 37

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) was let down with third on the stage

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) was let down with third on the stage
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 27 of 37

Samuel Sanchez and Igor Anton at the start

Samuel Sanchez and Igor Anton at the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 28 of 37

JJ Rojas was on the hunt for the stage win today

JJ Rojas was on the hunt for the stage win today
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 29 of 37

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took the lead in Pais Vasco after winning stage 1

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took the lead in Pais Vasco after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 30 of 37

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) enjoys his post-stage champagne

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) enjoys his post-stage champagne
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 31 of 37

The peloton on stage 1 of the Basque Country tour

The peloton on stage 1 of the Basque Country tour
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 32 of 37

Dani Navarro and Madrazo

Dani Navarro and Madrazo
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 33 of 37

Movistar at sign-in

Movistar at sign-in
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 34 of 37

The GreenEdge team is presented

The GreenEdge team is presented
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 35 of 37

David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the mountains jersey

David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 36 of 37

Davide Mucelli and David de la Fuente in the break

Davide Mucelli and David de la Fuente in the break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 37 of 37

The Vacansoleil-DCM team at Pais Vasco

The Vacansoleil-DCM team at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) judged his effort to perfection to win the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country in Güeñes. In a disorganised bunch finish, the Spanish champion saw off the challenge of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) to claim his first victory of the season.

Rojas avoided the temptation of opening his sprint too early on the slightly downhill finishing straight, and instead bided his time until room developed between Poels and the barriers on the righthand side of the road. With 50 metres to go, he squeezed through the gap and came past Poels to take the win.

With no fewer than seven climbs on the menu, and with high speeds the order of the day on the rolling run-in to the finish, a number of the fast men in the peloton were missing from the sprint and there were some unexpected names in the thick of the action in the finale. Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) came home in third ahead of Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale), while Ryder Hesjedal finished 6th.

"I wasn’t expecting to race here because I had suffered a serious crash last week at Gent-Wevelgem," said Rojas. "I still have much pain in my back and was really doubtful about taking the start or not. Eventually we decided to come here, especially as a preparation before next week to help Alejandro [Valverde] in the Ardennes, and... look what happened. When you don’t expect it, you win.

"When we entered the final straight I saw a small gap on the right side I could barely pass through. I thought: 'I'll either get past or crash'. I didn’t care about crashing, because we take so many risks on the road that danger comes from everywhere, but everything turned out well.

"This victory is the fruit of all work I did during the winter; I’m a rider who needs victories, and when you’re always coming close and victories don’t arrive, doubts grow up even more. After the bad streak in the start of the season, with so many problems, such a victory does really well for my morale."

With todays's victory Rojas leads the general classification at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after the opening stage, the first time he's worn a leader's jersey since the 2007 Vuelta a Murcia. Wout Poels and Fabian Wegmann are second and third overall, tied on time with Rojas.

The stage’s preamble was dominated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), who jumped away on the day’s opening climb, the Alto Humaran. The pair quickly established a five-minute lead over the peloton, which only began to come down when Euskaltel-Euskadi and Astana hit the front of the bunch on the Alto del Suceso after 80km.

From that point on, the duo’s advantage was whittled down incrementally, and the process was accelerated still further on the Alto de Beci inside the final 50km, when Rabobank started forcing the pace with Michael Matthews’ sprint in mind. De La Fuente and Mucelli were ultimately swept up by the chasers on the approach to the day’s final climb, the Alto de San Comse.

A crash as the climb began caused some ripples in the main field, but the principal overall contenders managed to pick their way around the danger. On the climb proper, Wesley Sulzberger (GreenEdge) clipped off the front, but the Australian was brought to heel on the descent as the pace ratcheted up towards the finish.

A number of escape attempts were thwarted during the final run-in to the line, the most intriguing of which was a move featuring Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Tour of Lombardy winner Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan), but the pair were unable to prevent the inevitable bunch finish.

Inside the final kilometre, it was the lime green colours of Liqugias-Cannondale which massed on the front end of the peloton as they looked to lead out their man Ratto for the finishing sprint. The Italian duly put in a plucky bid to take the honours, but he faded in the final 100 metres as Poels launched his effort.

Fortune favoured the last man to strike, however, as the canny Rojas waited as late as he possibly could before rattling over an explosive sprint to secure his first victory of the year, and the overall lead ahead of stage two to Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Full Results
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3:57:44
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
11Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
22Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
47Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
48Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
49Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
51Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
61Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
64Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
69Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
74Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
77Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
83Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
85Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
89David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
90Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:28
107Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
108Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
109Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
114Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
115Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
117Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
119Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
123Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
124Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
126Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
127Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
128Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
129Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
130Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:45
131Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
132Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
133Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:15
134Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
135John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
137Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:53
138Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:18
139Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:07
141Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
142Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
143Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
145David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
146Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
147Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:06:24
148Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:39
150Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
151Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:06
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:47
153Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
154Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
156Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
159Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Points
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda10
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Humaran (Cat. 3) 25km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Escrita (Cat. 2) 54km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named4
3Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
4Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ubal (Cat. 1) 70km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named8
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team4
5Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Suceso (Cat. 3) 83km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 5 - Alto de La Escrita (Cat. 3) 86km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Beci (Cat. 3) 110km
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 7 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) 143km
1Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - Zalla, 117.5km
1Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named3pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 2 - Güeñes, 130km
1Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named3pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Güeñes, 146.8km
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
1Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team11:53:12
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Sky Procycling
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep
6Lotto Belisol Team
7Movistar Team
8Garmin - Barracuda
9Astana Pro Team
10FDJ - Big Mat
11Katusha Team
12BMC Racing Team
13Caja Rural
14GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Lampre - ISD
16Utensilnord Named
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Radioshack - Nissan
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 1
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3:57:44
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
11Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
22Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
40Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
47Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
48Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
49Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
51Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
61Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
64Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
69Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
74Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
77Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
83Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
85Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
89David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
90Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
107Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
108Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
112Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
113Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
116Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
117Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
118Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
122Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
123Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
126Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
129Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
130Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:28
132Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
133Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:45
134Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
135Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:15
136Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
137John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:53
139Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:04:18
140Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:07
141Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
142Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
143Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
145David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
146Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
147Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:06:24
148Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:39
150Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
151Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:06
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:47
153Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
154Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
156Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
159Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named

Points classification
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda10
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
1David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural28pts
2Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named20
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team4
5Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
6Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural2
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
8Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
9Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named2
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
11José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
14Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprints classification
1Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named6pts
2David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
7Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team11:53:12
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Sky Procycling
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep
6Lotto Belisol Team
7Movistar Team
8Garmin - Barracuda
9Astana Pro Team
10FDJ - Big Mat
11Katusha Team
12BMC Racing Team
13Caja Rural
14GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Lampre - ISD
16Utensilnord Named
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Radioshack - Nissan
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Team Saxo Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews