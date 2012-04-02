Rojas wins stage 1 at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Spanish champion first race leader
Stage 1: Güeñes -
José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) judged his effort to perfection to win the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country in Güeñes. In a disorganised bunch finish, the Spanish champion saw off the challenge of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) to claim his first victory of the season.
Rojas avoided the temptation of opening his sprint too early on the slightly downhill finishing straight, and instead bided his time until room developed between Poels and the barriers on the righthand side of the road. With 50 metres to go, he squeezed through the gap and came past Poels to take the win.
With no fewer than seven climbs on the menu, and with high speeds the order of the day on the rolling run-in to the finish, a number of the fast men in the peloton were missing from the sprint and there were some unexpected names in the thick of the action in the finale. Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) came home in third ahead of Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale), while Ryder Hesjedal finished 6th.
"I wasn’t expecting to race here because I had suffered a serious crash last week at Gent-Wevelgem," said Rojas. "I still have much pain in my back and was really doubtful about taking the start or not. Eventually we decided to come here, especially as a preparation before next week to help Alejandro [Valverde] in the Ardennes, and... look what happened. When you don’t expect it, you win.
"When we entered the final straight I saw a small gap on the right side I could barely pass through. I thought: 'I'll either get past or crash'. I didn’t care about crashing, because we take so many risks on the road that danger comes from everywhere, but everything turned out well.
"This victory is the fruit of all work I did during the winter; I’m a rider who needs victories, and when you’re always coming close and victories don’t arrive, doubts grow up even more. After the bad streak in the start of the season, with so many problems, such a victory does really well for my morale."
With todays's victory Rojas leads the general classification at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after the opening stage, the first time he's worn a leader's jersey since the 2007 Vuelta a Murcia. Wout Poels and Fabian Wegmann are second and third overall, tied on time with Rojas.
The stage’s preamble was dominated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), who jumped away on the day’s opening climb, the Alto Humaran. The pair quickly established a five-minute lead over the peloton, which only began to come down when Euskaltel-Euskadi and Astana hit the front of the bunch on the Alto del Suceso after 80km.
From that point on, the duo’s advantage was whittled down incrementally, and the process was accelerated still further on the Alto de Beci inside the final 50km, when Rabobank started forcing the pace with Michael Matthews’ sprint in mind. De La Fuente and Mucelli were ultimately swept up by the chasers on the approach to the day’s final climb, the Alto de San Comse.
A crash as the climb began caused some ripples in the main field, but the principal overall contenders managed to pick their way around the danger. On the climb proper, Wesley Sulzberger (GreenEdge) clipped off the front, but the Australian was brought to heel on the descent as the pace ratcheted up towards the finish.
A number of escape attempts were thwarted during the final run-in to the line, the most intriguing of which was a move featuring Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Tour of Lombardy winner Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan), but the pair were unable to prevent the inevitable bunch finish.
Inside the final kilometre, it was the lime green colours of Liqugias-Cannondale which massed on the front end of the peloton as they looked to lead out their man Ratto for the finishing sprint. The Italian duly put in a plucky bid to take the honours, but he faded in the final 100 metres as Poels launched his effort.
Fortune favoured the last man to strike, however, as the canny Rojas waited as late as he possibly could before rattling over an explosive sprint to secure his first victory of the year, and the overall lead ahead of stage two to Vitoria-Gasteiz.
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:57:44
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|22
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|40
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|51
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|52
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|62
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|67
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|69
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|74
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|77
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|78
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|80
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|85
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|89
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:28
|107
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|108
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|111
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|114
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|115
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|124
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|129
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|130
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:45
|131
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|132
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:15
|134
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|135
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|137
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:53
|138
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:04:18
|139
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:07
|141
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|143
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|146
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|147
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|0:06:24
|148
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:39
|150
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:06
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:47
|153
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|154
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|159
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|6
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|15
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|4
|3
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|4
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|8
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|2
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|pts
|2
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|3
|pts
|2
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team
|11:53:12
|2
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|FDJ - Big Mat
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Caja Rural
|14
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Utensilnord Named
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Radioshack - Nissan
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
