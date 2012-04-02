Image 1 of 37 David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the climber's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 JJ Rojas (Movistar) celebrates his win in the Basque tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 The peloton raced under sunny skies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Rojas is the first leader of the 2012 Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) were off the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) gets a rear wheel change (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Radioshack-Nissan sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Rojas radios for reinforcements (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 10 of 37 Lotto-Belisol also hoped for a bunch sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 Rojas wins the bunch sprint with a good margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 JJ Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 20 of 37 Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) in the breakaway (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 21 of 37 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 22 of 37 Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) shadows Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 23 of 37 Robert Gesink (Rabobank0 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 24 of 37 US champion Matthew Busche and Dani Moreno (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 25 of 37 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 26 of 37 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) was let down with third on the stage (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 27 of 37 Samuel Sanchez and Igor Anton at the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 28 of 37 JJ Rojas was on the hunt for the stage win today (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 29 of 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) took the lead in Pais Vasco after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 30 of 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) enjoys his post-stage champagne (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 31 of 37 The peloton on stage 1 of the Basque Country tour (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 32 of 37 Dani Navarro and Madrazo (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 33 of 37 Movistar at sign-in (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 34 of 37 The GreenEdge team is presented (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 35 of 37 David De La Fuente (Caja Rural) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 36 of 37 Davide Mucelli and David de la Fuente in the break (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 37 of 37 The Vacansoleil-DCM team at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) judged his effort to perfection to win the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country in Güeñes. In a disorganised bunch finish, the Spanish champion saw off the challenge of Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) to claim his first victory of the season.

Rojas avoided the temptation of opening his sprint too early on the slightly downhill finishing straight, and instead bided his time until room developed between Poels and the barriers on the righthand side of the road. With 50 metres to go, he squeezed through the gap and came past Poels to take the win.

With no fewer than seven climbs on the menu, and with high speeds the order of the day on the rolling run-in to the finish, a number of the fast men in the peloton were missing from the sprint and there were some unexpected names in the thick of the action in the finale. Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) came home in third ahead of Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) and Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale), while Ryder Hesjedal finished 6th.

"I wasn’t expecting to race here because I had suffered a serious crash last week at Gent-Wevelgem," said Rojas. "I still have much pain in my back and was really doubtful about taking the start or not. Eventually we decided to come here, especially as a preparation before next week to help Alejandro [Valverde] in the Ardennes, and... look what happened. When you don’t expect it, you win.

"When we entered the final straight I saw a small gap on the right side I could barely pass through. I thought: 'I'll either get past or crash'. I didn’t care about crashing, because we take so many risks on the road that danger comes from everywhere, but everything turned out well.

"This victory is the fruit of all work I did during the winter; I’m a rider who needs victories, and when you’re always coming close and victories don’t arrive, doubts grow up even more. After the bad streak in the start of the season, with so many problems, such a victory does really well for my morale."

With todays's victory Rojas leads the general classification at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after the opening stage, the first time he's worn a leader's jersey since the 2007 Vuelta a Murcia. Wout Poels and Fabian Wegmann are second and third overall, tied on time with Rojas.

The stage’s preamble was dominated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Davide Mucelli (Utensilnord Named) and David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), who jumped away on the day’s opening climb, the Alto Humaran. The pair quickly established a five-minute lead over the peloton, which only began to come down when Euskaltel-Euskadi and Astana hit the front of the bunch on the Alto del Suceso after 80km.

From that point on, the duo’s advantage was whittled down incrementally, and the process was accelerated still further on the Alto de Beci inside the final 50km, when Rabobank started forcing the pace with Michael Matthews’ sprint in mind. De La Fuente and Mucelli were ultimately swept up by the chasers on the approach to the day’s final climb, the Alto de San Comse.

A crash as the climb began caused some ripples in the main field, but the principal overall contenders managed to pick their way around the danger. On the climb proper, Wesley Sulzberger (GreenEdge) clipped off the front, but the Australian was brought to heel on the descent as the pace ratcheted up towards the finish.

A number of escape attempts were thwarted during the final run-in to the line, the most intriguing of which was a move featuring Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Tour of Lombardy winner Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan), but the pair were unable to prevent the inevitable bunch finish.

Inside the final kilometre, it was the lime green colours of Liqugias-Cannondale which massed on the front end of the peloton as they looked to lead out their man Ratto for the finishing sprint. The Italian duly put in a plucky bid to take the honours, but he faded in the final 100 metres as Poels launched his effort.

Fortune favoured the last man to strike, however, as the canny Rojas waited as late as he possibly could before rattling over an explosive sprint to secure his first victory of the year, and the overall lead ahead of stage two to Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Full Results 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3:57:44 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 22 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 40 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 47 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 52 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 56 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 61 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 64 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 67 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 68 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 69 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Andre Fernando S. Points 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 16 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 10 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Humaran (Cat. 3) 25km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Escrita (Cat. 2) 54km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 4 3 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 4 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ubal (Cat. 1) 70km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 8 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Suceso (Cat. 3) 83km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de La Escrita (Cat. 3) 86km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Beci (Cat. 3) 110km 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) 143km 1 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - Zalla, 117.5km 1 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 2 - Güeñes, 130km 1 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 3 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Güeñes, 146.8km 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil - DMC Pro Cycling Team 11:53:12 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 Sky Procycling 5 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 6 Lotto Belisol Team 7 Movistar Team 8 Garmin - Barracuda 9 Astana Pro Team 10 FDJ - Big Mat 11 Katusha Team 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Caja Rural 14 GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Utensilnord Named 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Radioshack - Nissan 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Team Saxo Bank

Mountains classification 1 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 28 pts 2 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 20 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 6 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 2 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 8 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 9 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named 2 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 11 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 14 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprints classification 1 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named 6 pts 2 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 7 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1