Vuelta a España 2025 stage 5 preview

August 27, 2025 Stage 5: Figueres - Figueres (Team Time Trial), 24.1km

First week medium-distance team time trials in Grand Tours are increasingly uncommon, but this one could see the strongest specialist squads like UAE and Visma gain ground on their weakest rivals. No categorized climbs, but the uphill finish could cause some trouble.

Time checks

  • Cabanes, km. 6.9
  • Peralada, km. 10.8
  • Vilanova la Muga, km. 15.4
