'We just keep fighting' - Afonso Eulálio promises to fight to defend Giro d'Italia maglia rosa

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Bahrain Victorious holds off Jonas Vingegaard in Tuscan time trial and stays in pink

Afonso Eulalio during his time trial riding just ahead of the camera motorbike
Eulálio bravely defended his maglia rosa on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afonso Eulálio and Bahrain Victorious had expected their time in the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa to end in Massa after the 42km time trial, but just as the Portuguese rider has done for the last week, his fight for pink continues.

Eulálio lost 1:57 to Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), but the Dane also suffered during the long, straight and fast time trial on stage 10 and failed to take pink by 27 seconds.

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Eulálio pulled on the maglia rosa yet again and will wear it during Wednesday's hilly stage from Porcari near Lucca to Chiavari on the Ligurian coast. His fight goes on, at least for another day, but possibly until Saturday's high mountain stage to Pila in the Val d'Aosta.

"What I'm living now, what I'm living with this jersey, is beautiful. I just keep going for the GC. We just keep fighting," Eulálio said with pride.

Eulálio now understands the aura and power of the maglia rosa.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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