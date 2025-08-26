Vuelta a España stage 5 team time trial start times

After four stages, including a summit, the top two riders in the Vuelta a España general classification are tied on time, with 22 others within 16 seconds of the lead, but that's set to change as the race offers its first test against the clock on stage 5.

Finally reaching Spain and the town of Figueres after a foreign start in Italy and a brief foray into France, stage 5 is a team time trial, with the riders facing a flat 24.1km circuit around the Catalonian town.

Once a Grand Tour staple, TTTs are becoming rarer, but the Vuelta organisers are clearly proponents of the discipline, and have opted to include one again this year, the last coming in 2023.

With fewer chances to race TTTs, fewer teams are specialists in them in the modern era, which can make for some interesting and unpredictable racing.

On Wednesday, the teams will set off in reverse order of the teams classification, bar one exception – the team of race leader David Gaudu, Groupama-FDJ, will set off last.

The first team, Lotto, is set to roll down the ramp at 4:37pm CEST / 3:37pm BST / 10:37am ET / 7:37am PT, with teams then starting at four-minute intervals.

The last team, Groupama-FDJ, will start their effort at 6:05pm CEST / 5:05pm BST / 12:05pm ET / 9:05am ET, with the course expected to take the fastest teams around 25 minutes to complete.

Who will be in red after the stage 5 TTT? Scroll down to see when each team is starting this stage which will certainly shake up the general classification.

Vuelta a España stage 5 TTT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Start time (CEST) Lotto 16:37:00 Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:41:00 Picnic PostNL 16:45:00 Intermarché-Wanty 16:49:00 Cofidis 16:53:00 Jayco AlUla 16:57:00 Lidl-Trek 17:01:00 Q36.5 17:05:00 EF Education-EasyPost 17:09:00 Burgos Burpellet BH 17:13:00 Arkéa-B&B Hotels 17:17:00 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:21:00 Movistar 17:25:00 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 17:29:00 Ineos Grenadiers 17:33:00 Bahrain Victorious 17:37:00 Israel-Premier Tech 17:41:00 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 17:45:00 Soudal-QuickStep 17:49:00 XDS Astana 17:53:00 UAE Team Emirates-XRG 17:57:00 Visma-Lease a Bike 18:01:00 Groupama-FDJ 18:05:00

