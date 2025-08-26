Vuelta a España stage 5 team time trial start times
24.1km TTT around Figueres set to usher in time gaps as top two currently tied on time
After four stages, including a summit, the top two riders in the Vuelta a España general classification are tied on time, with 22 others within 16 seconds of the lead, but that's set to change as the race offers its first test against the clock on stage 5.
Finally reaching Spain and the town of Figueres after a foreign start in Italy and a brief foray into France, stage 5 is a team time trial, with the riders facing a flat 24.1km circuit around the Catalonian town.
Once a Grand Tour staple, TTTs are becoming rarer, but the Vuelta organisers are clearly proponents of the discipline, and have opted to include one again this year, the last coming in 2023.
With fewer chances to race TTTs, fewer teams are specialists in them in the modern era, which can make for some interesting and unpredictable racing.
On Wednesday, the teams will set off in reverse order of the teams classification, bar one exception – the team of race leader David Gaudu, Groupama-FDJ, will set off last.
The first team, Lotto, is set to roll down the ramp at 4:37pm CEST / 3:37pm BST / 10:37am ET / 7:37am PT, with teams then starting at four-minute intervals.
The last team, Groupama-FDJ, will start their effort at 6:05pm CEST / 5:05pm BST / 12:05pm ET / 9:05am ET, with the course expected to take the fastest teams around 25 minutes to complete.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Who will be in red after the stage 5 TTT? Scroll down to see when each team is starting this stage which will certainly shake up the general classification.
Vuelta a España stage 5 TTT start times
Team
Start time (CEST)
Lotto
16:37:00
Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:41:00
Picnic PostNL
16:45:00
Intermarché-Wanty
16:49:00
Cofidis
16:53:00
Jayco AlUla
16:57:00
Lidl-Trek
17:01:00
Q36.5
17:05:00
EF Education-EasyPost
17:09:00
Burgos Burpellet BH
17:13:00
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
17:17:00
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17:21:00
Movistar
17:25:00
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
17:29:00
Ineos Grenadiers
17:33:00
Bahrain Victorious
17:37:00
Israel-Premier Tech
17:41:00
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
17:45:00
Soudal-QuickStep
17:49:00
XDS Astana
17:53:00
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
17:57:00
Visma-Lease a Bike
18:01:00
Groupama-FDJ
18:05:00
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.