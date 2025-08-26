Vuelta a España stage 5 team time trial start times

24.1km TTT around Figueres set to usher in time gaps as top two currently tied on time

After four stages, including a summit, the top two riders in the Vuelta a España general classification are tied on time, with 22 others within 16 seconds of the lead, but that's set to change as the race offers its first test against the clock on stage 5.

Finally reaching Spain and the town of Figueres after a foreign start in Italy and a brief foray into France, stage 5 is a team time trial, with the riders facing a flat 24.1km circuit around the Catalonian town.

On Wednesday, the teams will set off in reverse order of the teams classification, bar one exception – the team of race leader David Gaudu, Groupama-FDJ, will set off last.

Vuelta a España stage 5 TTT start times

Team

Start time (CEST)

Lotto

16:37:00

Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:41:00

Picnic PostNL

16:45:00

Intermarché-Wanty

16:49:00

Cofidis

16:53:00

Jayco AlUla

16:57:00

Lidl-Trek

17:01:00

Q36.5

17:05:00

EF Education-EasyPost

17:09:00

Burgos Burpellet BH

17:13:00

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

17:17:00

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

17:21:00

Movistar

17:25:00

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

17:29:00

Ineos Grenadiers

17:33:00

Bahrain Victorious

17:37:00

Israel-Premier Tech

17:41:00

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

17:45:00

Soudal-QuickStep

17:49:00

XDS Astana

17:53:00

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

17:57:00

Visma-Lease a Bike

18:01:00

Groupama-FDJ

18:05:00

