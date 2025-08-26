'The bad and the beauty of team time trials, everyone is nervous' – Ineos Grenadiers ready to embrace the stress in pursuit of back-to-back Vuelta a España stage wins

British squad confident of challenging stage 5 team race against the clock in Figueres, but admit they 'haven't got the best lineup' against UAE and Visma

Team Ineos&#039; Italian rider Filippo Ganna arrives to compete in the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 183 km race between Torino - Reggia di Venaria and Novara, in Italy&#039;s Piemonte region, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Filippo Ganna is a key weapon for Ineos Grenadiers in the team time trial on stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off the back of super-sub Ben Turner's surprise win on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España, Ineos Grenadiers are eyeing more success in Wednesday's team time trial, with former ITT world champion Filippo Ganna at the helm of their train.

Turner fought back tears and choked up after beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the hard-fought sprint into Voiron, but after the sparkling wine, or cava, is poured out tonight in celebration, he'll have to refocus on contributing to Ineos' TTT ambitions.

Ganna will be vital to Ineos competing, but how Ineos utilise his strength is equally as important, with the adage of only being as strong as your weakest rider– or in this case, fourth weakest, as Ganna's coach Dario Cioni puts it – ringing true once again.

"I'm quite sure that if you go on the start line, it's difficult to find any rider who is relaxed. The Same thing also applies to staff – team time trials are also one of the most stressful days for race staff.

Margins small in TTT

With only 24.1km on the menu in Figueres, Cioni isn't expecting any groundbreaking time gaps to appear, nor does he believe the Vuelta can be lost on stage 5, but does note how losing 30 seconds is a possibility.

"You can lose time, but not lose the Vuelta. I think the margins will not be that extreme," said Cioni to Cyclingnews.

"In the past, they used to be like 40 to 50km time trials on more challenging courses, which could give you bigger gaps. Today, all teams come with a good lineup to support the GC rider, and there's a lot of studying, so the margins you can gain are less than in the past.

"Of course, you can lose around 30 seconds, which you can lose the Vuelta by, but it's not that you will lose three or four minutes. I don't think the Vuelta winner will be winning by less than 30 seconds in Madrid."

Ineos will be the 15th team of the 23 to roll off the start ramp in the hometown of Salvador Dali on Wednesday, at 17:33, with a mix of very strong TT riders, experienced Grand Tour racers and loyal domestiques.

It's far from the strongest TTT team Ineos could field on any given day, but Ganna and Magnus Sheffield will be particularly important to the effort. GC leader Bernal is also no slouch against the clock, and currently sits fourth overall, 14 seconds behind David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in red. But Cioni still has the belief.

"On paper, I think we probably haven't got the best lineup, but we have done a lot of work and we should go out with the ambition of winning the team time trial," he said.

"UAE is super strong, Visma are super strong, but I think we are there in the mix.

"As a team, we are always ambitious. I wouldn't say we don't start with the idea of winning the team time trial, which would also give Egan good time for the GC. We start with the ambition of winning, but whether we can win or not is a different thing."

