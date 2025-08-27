Israel-Premier Tech's Vuelta a España team time trial effort disrupted by protestors
Israeli-based squad held up briefly by pro-Palestine protestors and finish 19th
Protesters against Israel's war on Gaza temporarily held up the Israel-Premier Tech squad during their team time trial effort on stage 5 of La Vuelta a España.
The group of protesters blocked the road just a few minutes into the Israeli-based ProTeam effort against the clock around the Catalonian town of Figueres.
Waving Palestinian flags and standing in the middle of the road, the group of five individuals were pushed to the side of the road by police motorbikes riding the route shortly ahead of the team; however, it did not do enough to prevent the team's performance from being impacted.
Several of the eight-man squad were forced to stop briefly as the authorities quickly attempted to clear the route.
The group appeared to be opposing the squad's presence at the race and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Israel-Premier Tech, owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvain Adams, have been the target of protests ever since the October 7th attacks that instigated a conflict in the region.
This has led to additional security presence around the team at races, including the Tour de France and last year's Tour of Britain.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Israel-Premier Tech finished the team time trial in 19th place with a time of 26:20, 54 seconds behind stage winners UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
📹 Des manifestants propalestiniens, présents sur le parcours du contre-la-montre par équipes de la Vuelta, ont bloqué les coureurs de la formation Israel-Premier Tech ce mercredi pic.twitter.com/COBTyrqoGzAugust 27, 2025
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.