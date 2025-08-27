Israel-Premier Tech's Vuelta a España team time trial effort disrupted by protestors

Israeli-based squad held up briefly by pro-Palestine protestors and finish 19th

Team Israel Premier Tech &#039;s riders compete during the fifth stage of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 24.1 km time-trial team race in Figueres, on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
(Image credit: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters against Israel's war on Gaza temporarily held up the Israel-Premier Tech squad during their team time trial effort on stage 5 of La Vuelta a España.

The group of protesters blocked the road just a few minutes into the Israeli-based ProTeam effort against the clock around the Catalonian town of Figueres.

