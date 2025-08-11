Vuelta a España 2025 stage 16 preview

A repeat of the spectacular 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liègesque stage across the non-stop series of climbs that dot the southwestern corner of Galicia. It's simultaneously both a homage to 2006 Tour de France winner Oscar Pereiro, who hails from the finish town of Mos and has much to do with the design of the 2025 stage route, and an opportunity to remember the dramatic mid-stage abandon here by fiery Colombian climber Miguel Angel López.

Climbs

Alto de San Antoñino (cat. 3) km. 82.9

Alto de Groba (cat. 1) km. 109.8

Alto de Prado (cat. 2) km. 144.5 - time bonus

Mos. Castro de Herville (cat. 2) km. 167.9

Sprints

Couso, km. 140.2