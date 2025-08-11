Vuelta a España 2025 stage 16 preview
September 9, 2025, Stage 16: Poio - Mos. Castro de Herville, 167.9km
A repeat of the spectacular 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liègesque stage across the non-stop series of climbs that dot the southwestern corner of Galicia. It's simultaneously both a homage to 2006 Tour de France winner Oscar Pereiro, who hails from the finish town of Mos and has much to do with the design of the 2025 stage route, and an opportunity to remember the dramatic mid-stage abandon here by fiery Colombian climber Miguel Angel López.
Climbs
- Alto de San Antoñino (cat. 3) km. 82.9
- Alto de Groba (cat. 1) km. 109.8
- Alto de Prado (cat. 2) km. 144.5 - time bonus
- Mos. Castro de Herville (cat. 2) km. 167.9
Sprints
- Couso, km. 140.2
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
