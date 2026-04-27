2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 8 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 8 is the Queen Stage, the moment the race has been building toward with the Colle delle Finestre climb where anything can happen.

After a relatively flat opening 50 kilometres, the Finestre, making its debut in the history of the Giro Women, takes centre stage. The climb is a monster: 8.5 km at 9.2% average, with peaks of 14% in the early kilometres and the final 8 kilometres on gravel.

At 2,178 metres, this is also the Cima Alfonsina Strada of the 2026 edition. An 11 km descent follows before the finish at Sestriere, (16.2km at 3.8%), gentle on paper but punishing after such brutality.

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Mountains

Colle delle Finestre (cat. 1, 8.5km at 9.2%, max. 14%), km. 73.5 - Cima Alfonsina Strada

Colle del Sestriere (cat. 3, 16.2km at 3.8%), km. 101

Sprints

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