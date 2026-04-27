2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 8 preview

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Jun 6, 2026: Rivoli - Sestriere, 101 km

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2026 Giro d'Italia Women route information
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Stage 8 is the Queen Stage, the moment the race has been building toward with the Colle delle Finestre climb where anything can happen.

At 2,178 metres, this is also the Cima Alfonsina Strada of the 2026 edition. An 11 km descent follows before the finish at Sestriere, (16.2km at 3.8%), gentle on paper but punishing after such brutality.

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Mountains

  • Colle delle Finestre (cat. 1, 8.5km at 9.2%, max. 14%), km. 73.5 - Cima Alfonsina Strada
  • Colle del Sestriere (cat. 3, 16.2km at 3.8%), km. 101

Sprints

  • none