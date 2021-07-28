Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 1 preview
August 14: Burgos - Burgos, 7.1km
Stage 1: Burgos - Burgos (ITT)
Stage 1: Burgos to Burgos
Date: August 14, 2021
Distance: 7.1km
Stage timing: 17:11 - 20:30 CEST
Stage type: Time Trial
The Vuelta a España gets under way with a short time trial in the heart of Burgos that will celebrate the 800th anniversary of the city’s cathedral. Extending to just 7.1km in length, the time trial starts in front of the cathedral, the first rider heading down the start ramp just after 5 p.m. local time, the last taking to the start just after 8 p.m. in the evening, with the schedule designed to ensure the highest possible turnout of spectators.
Race Director Fernando Escartín has described the course as “highly technical”. Mixing long straights with tight changes of direction, the urban route should suit the time trial specialists, although the inclusion of a third-category ascent at the midway point could tip the advantage towards the GC favourites, notably defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).
After weaving away from the start, the riders will soon ride onto the first straight section which leads into a 270-degree turn, beyond which the route sweeps beneath the city’s castle. Another sharp turn leads onto the climb up to the fortress, the gradient averaging 7.1 per cent for a touch more than a kilometre to the crest, where the intermediate time check will be taken.
After dropping down from the castle, the course travels across the northern edge of the city centre, then turns south, then west, following wide avenues for the most part. The final section through the narrow streets surrounding the cathedral is more technical, and Escartín believes the time gaps between the favourites will be very small indeed, amounting to perhaps no more than 15 seconds.
Peter Cossins has written about professional cycling since 1993 and is a contributing editor to Procycling. He is the author of The Monuments: The Grit and the Glory of Cycling's Greatest One-Day Races (Bloomsbury, March 2014) and has translated Christophe Bassons' autobiography, A Clean Break (Bloomsbury, July 2014).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kristin Armstrong: Van Vleuten's Olympic gold medal ride was 'on a completely different planet'Three-time time trial gold medalist 'proud to pass the baton' of Olympic champion to Dutch rider
-
Bora-Hansgrohe renew contracts for Tour de France standouts Konrad and SchellingFabbro part of trio of riders to receive two-year extensions with German team
-
Dygert turns attention to track as USA finish outside the medals in Olympic time trialAmerican focused on Team Pursuit medal at Izu Velodrome
-
Viral illness sidelines De Plus for unspecified time'The first job for me is to rest' says the Ineos Grenadiers rider
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.