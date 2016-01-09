Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 16

Stage profile and preview

While the cat 3 Alto Morella looks like a significant obstacle, the steady ascent and equally protracted loss of altitude down to a flat, seaside finish might tempt teams of less-than-leaden sprinters – the likes of Edvald Boasson Hagen –into keeping the break on a short leash. They only have one other chance before Madrid.

 

