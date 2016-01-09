Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 13

Stage profile and preview

Stage 13 is for those who dare. It has no fewer than seven categorised climbs (plus another at 30km that must have been forgotten) spread across 213km, the race's longest stage. The break is likely to take the stage but all eyes will be on the GC bunch as the final 30km is ambush territory, with a cat 2 climb and a 5km plummet to the line.

 

Latest on Cyclingnews