Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 10
Stage profile and preview
Stage 10: Lugones - Lagos de Covadonga
This is sure to be a dramatic finale both aesthetically, whether the incredible scenery is shrouded in fog or not, and for the GC as riders tackle the Lagos de
Covadonga which climbs from sea level to 1,110m. The Alto del Fico is but a warm-up and a rest day follows, so the organisers have done all they can to provoke GC warfare.
