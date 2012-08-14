Vuelta a España: Stage 7 preview
Stage details and expert guide
Stage 7: Huesca - Alcañiz (Motorland Aragón)
Huesca – Alcañiz. Motorland Aragón
Distance: 160km
Highest point: 475m
Category: Rolling
High-speed finish
The Vuelta has bypassed Aragón for the past four years but remains in the region for a second finish today. Unlike the previous stage that leaves the sprinters with almost no chance of prevailing, this one looks very likely to deliver a bunch finish. There are a few undulations as the riders head towards Alcañiz then the route heads on another few kilometres to the Motorland Aragón motor racing circuit. Finishing straights don’t come much wider than this one but the sprinters will have to judge their final effort very well as the wind could well be a complicating factor on such open terrain.
Bingen Fernández: "The key issue here will be if the wind starts to blow and which direction it comes from. When I rode the Vuelta in April, the wind in this area used to be hell but it does drop in September. If it does blow, it could easily split the peloton."
