Vuelta a España: Stage 13 preview
Stage details and expert guide
Stage 13: Santiago de Compostela - Ferrol
Santiago de Compostela – Ferrol
Distance: 172.7km
Highest point: 410m
Category: Rolling
Perfect for a breakaway
Beyond today’s stage there are no less than three tough summit finishes, which should ensure that the overall contenders will rein in their teammates and let the sprinters duke this one out with the riders that make it into the break. Those riders who do get clear will know all too well that this is one of their last chances to take something from the race. The terrain is typically Galician, bumping up and down, particularly during the first half of the day. Once again, the wind off the Atlantic could cause some complications heading towards the finish in the port of Ferrol, which last welcomed the Vuelta 19 years ago.
Abraham Olano: "This stage suits the sprinters but I’ll give them advance warning about the little hill near the finish. It isn’t categorised but it will shuffle the peloton when the race reaches it. The sprinters’ teams might struggle to keep control there."
