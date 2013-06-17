Trending

Sanchez sprints to victory in Manizales

Tamayo extends overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade4:43:58
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
3Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
4Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
5Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
6Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
8Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
9Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
10Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales

General classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade20:33:10
2Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:38
3Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:41
4Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:01:11
5Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:01:25
6Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:01:28
7Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:01:29
8Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:01:55
9Julian Rodas (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:01:56
10Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:02:38

