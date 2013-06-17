Sanchez sprints to victory in Manizales
Tamayo extends overall lead
Stage 6 : Buga - Manizales
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|4:43:58
|2
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|3
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|4
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|5
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|6
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|8
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|9
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|10
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|20:33:10
|2
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:38
|3
|Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:41
|4
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:01:11
|5
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:01:25
|6
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:01:28
|7
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:01:29
|8
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:01:55
|9
|Julian Rodas (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|0:01:56
|10
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|0:02:38
