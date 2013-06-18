Pachon delivers Cardenas to victory
Millan still holding on to overall lead
Stage 9: Sopó - Santa Rosa de Viterbo
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|3:51:54
|2
|Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|3
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Movistar Team America
|4
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|5
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|7
|Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia
|8
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tovar (Col) Movistar Team America
|9
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|10
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|34:30:36
|2
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:32
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:01
|4
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:03:07
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:32
|6
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:03:42
|7
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:04:41
|8
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:05:12
|9
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:05:25
|10
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:05:39
