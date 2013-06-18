Trending

Pachon delivers Cardenas to victory

Millan still holding on to overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB3:51:54
2Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
3Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Movistar Team America
4Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
5Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
6Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
7Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia
8Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tovar (Col) Movistar Team America
9Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
10Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade

General classification after Stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade34:30:36
2Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:32
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:01
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:03:07
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:32
6Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:03:42
7Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:04:41
8Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:05:12
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:05:25
10Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:05:39

