Millan snags solo victory
Ortega holding narrow race lead over Sevilla
Stage 12: Doradál - Medellín
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|4:29:47
|2
|Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:05
|3
|Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team America
|0:00:09
|4
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:11
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:00:14
|6
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|0:00:15
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:16
|8
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|10
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|47:30:06
|2
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:00:03
|3
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:33
|4
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:45
|5
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:01:48
|6
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:02:04
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:28
|8
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:02:29
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:02:40
|10
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:02:55
