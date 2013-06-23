Trending

Millan snags solo victory

Ortega holding narrow race lead over Sevilla

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade4:29:47
2Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:05
3Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team America0:00:09
4Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:11
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:00:14
6Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:00:15
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:16
8Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
9Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
10Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:18

General classification after Stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA47:30:06
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:00:03
3Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:33
4Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:45
5Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:01:48
6Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:02:04
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:28
8Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:02:29
9Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:02:40
10Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:02:55

