Trending

Montana earns another win for Movistar on difficult day

Largo new race leader

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team America3:52:30
2John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Coldeportes Claro
3Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
4Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
6Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
7Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team America
8Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
9Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
10Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales

General classification after Stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA42:57:42
2Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:21
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:02:26
4Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:54
5Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:03:04
6Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:04:03
7Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:04:30
8Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:04:47
9Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:05:01
10Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:05:09

Latest on Cyclingnews