Montana earns another win for Movistar on difficult day
Largo new race leader
Stage 11: Cota - Dorada
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team America
|3:52:30
|2
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|3
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|4
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|7
|Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team America
|8
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|10
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|42:57:42
|2
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:21
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:02:26
|4
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:54
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:03:04
|6
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:04:03
|7
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:04:30
|8
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:04:47
|9
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:05:01
|10
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:05:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy