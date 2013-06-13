Montiel sprints to victory in Cali
Tamayo maintains overall lead
Stage 5: Popayán - Cali
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|2:49:50
|2
|Jorge Martinez Correa (Col) Supergiros-Blanco del Valle-Redetrans
|3
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|4
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez Melo (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|5
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team America
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:03:30
|7
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|Duvan Enrique Figueredo Agudelo (Col) Más en Cristo-IMRD Chía-Postal Express
|9
|Remberto Jaramillo Romero (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|10
|Jeferson Vargas (Col) Fuerzas Armadas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|15:48:35
|2
|Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:06
|3
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:41
|4
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:01:52
|5
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:01:55
|6
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:02:02
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:08
|8
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:02:09
|9
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:35
|10
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
