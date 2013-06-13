Trending

Montiel sprints to victory in Cali

Tamayo maintains overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA2:49:50
2Jorge Martinez Correa (Col) Supergiros-Blanco del Valle-Redetrans
3Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
4Victor Hugo Gonzalez Melo (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
5Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team America
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:03:30
7Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
8Duvan Enrique Figueredo Agudelo (Col) Más en Cristo-IMRD Chía-Postal Express
9Remberto Jaramillo Romero (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
10Jeferson Vargas (Col) Fuerzas Armadas

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade15:48:35
2Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:06
3Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:41
4Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:01:52
5Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:01:55
6Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:02:02
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:08
8Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:02:09
9Rafael Montiel (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:35
10Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro

