Sevilla sprints to victory in El Bordo
Tamayo retains overall lead
Stage 4: Pasto - El Bordo
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|3:56:02
|2
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|3
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|4
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|5
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|6
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|8
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|9
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:08
|10
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|12:55:12
|2
|Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:06
|3
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:41
|4
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:01:55
|5
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|6
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:02:05
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:08
|8
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:02:09
|9
|Julian Rodas (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|0:02:36
|10
|Juan Diego Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:02:42
