Sevilla sprints to victory in El Bordo

Tamayo retains overall lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE3:56:02
2Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
3Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
4Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
5Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
6Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
8Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
9Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:08
10Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:12

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade12:55:12
2Luis Martínez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:06
3Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:41
4Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:01:55
5Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
6Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:02:05
7Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:08
8Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:02:09
9Julian Rodas (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:02:36
10Juan Diego Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:02:42

