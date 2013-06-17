Trending

Infantino claims win in Bogota

Millan maintains overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA5:22:39
2Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:52
3Julian Rodas (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:00:59
4Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
5Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
6Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
7Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
8Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
9Danny Osorio (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
10Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade

General classification after Stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade30:38:42
2Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:32
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:01
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:03:07
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:32
6Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:03:42
7Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:04:41
8Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:05:22
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:05:25
10Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:05:39

