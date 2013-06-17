Ortega claims solo victory
Millan new race leader after Tamayo crashes
Stage 7: Manizales - Ibagué
Brief results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|4:40:29
|2
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:14
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|4
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:16
|6
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:18
|7
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:01:15
|8
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:02:09
|9
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:04:02
|10
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|0:04:09
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|25:15:04
|2
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:32
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:01
|4
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:03:07
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:32
|6
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:03:42
|7
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:04:41
|8
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:05:22
|9
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:05:25
|10
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:05:47
