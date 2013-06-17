Trending

Ortega claims solo victory

Millan new race leader after Tamayo crashes

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA4:40:29
2Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:14
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
4Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
5Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:16
6Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:18
7Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:01:15
8Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:02:09
9Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:04:02
10Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales0:04:09

General classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade25:15:04
2Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:32
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:01
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:03:07
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:32
6Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:03:42
7Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:04:41
8Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:05:22
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:05:25
10Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:05:47

