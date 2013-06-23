Trending

Guama sprints to victory

Overall lead unchanged with Millan still in yellow

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Movistar Team America4:33:58
2Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
3Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
4Oscar Alvarez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
5Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
6Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
7William Valencia (Col) Coldeportes Claro
8Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
9Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia
10Jeferson Vargas (Col) Fuerzas Armadas

General classification after Stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade39:04:34
2Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:00:32
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:01
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:03:07
5Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:32
6Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:03:42
7Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:04:41
8Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:05:08
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:05:25
10Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:05:39

