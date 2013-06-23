Guama sprints to victory
Overall lead unchanged with Millan still in yellow
Stage 10: Nobsa - Ubaté
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Movistar Team America
|4:33:58
|2
|Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|3
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|4
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|5
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|6
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|William Valencia (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|8
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|9
|Edson Calderon (Col) 472-Colombia
|10
|Jeferson Vargas (Col) Fuerzas Armadas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|39:04:34
|2
|Luis Largo (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:00:32
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:01
|4
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:03:07
|5
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:32
|6
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:03:42
|7
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:04:41
|8
|Félix Rafael Cardenas Ravelo (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:05:08
|9
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:05:25
|10
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:05:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy