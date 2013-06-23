Millan takes second stage win in as many days
Sevilla into overall lead with one stage remaining
Stage 13: Medellín - Alto de Santa Helena
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|3:32:13
|2
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:57
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|0:00:59
|4
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:01:00
|6
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:01:03
|7
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:01:04
|8
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:01:29
|9
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|0:01:34
|10
|Diego Mauricio Calderon (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE
|51:03:17
|2
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:26
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:00:43
|4
|Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB
|0:00:47
|5
|Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:01:21
|6
|Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca
|0:02:19
|7
|Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA
|0:02:46
|8
|Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade
|0:03:00
|9
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA
|0:03:11
|10
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|0:03:32
