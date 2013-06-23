Trending

Millan takes second stage win in as many days

Sevilla into overall lead with one stage remaining

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade3:32:13
2Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:57
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE0:00:59
4Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro
5Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:01:00
6Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:01:03
7Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:01:04
8Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:01:29
9Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales0:01:34
10Diego Mauricio Calderon (Col) Coltejer-Alcaldía de Manizales0:01:39

General classification after Stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM-UNE51:03:17
2Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:26
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:00:43
4Ivan Ramiro Parra Pinto (Col) Formesan-Bogotá Humana-ETB0:00:47
5Jonathan Millan (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:01:21
6Álvaro Gómez (Col) Aguardiente Néctar-Cundinamarca0:02:19
7Jahir Perez (Col) Indeportes Boyacá-EBSA0:02:46
8Diego Quintero (Col) GW Shimano-Envía-Gatorade0:03:00
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Aguardiente Antioqueño-Lotería de Medellín-IDEA0:03:11
10Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Claro0:03:32

