Volta a Portugal: Tomas Contte wins stage 8

Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho) won stage 8 at the Volta a Portugal, beating Andoni López de Abetxuko (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) in a sprint in Fafe.

Contte formed part of a large group on the stage that broke apart on the last climb of the 182.4km stage from Viana do Castelo to Fafe.

Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) has moved into the overall lead with two stages remaining with 21 seconds ahead of Colin Stüssi (Team Vorarlberg) and 55 seconds ahead of Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Results

