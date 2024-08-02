Volta a Portugal: Tomas Contte wins stage 8
Andoni López de Abetxuko second, Rafael Reis third in Fafe
Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho) won stage 8 at the Volta a Portugal, beating Andoni López de Abetxuko (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) in a sprint in Fafe.
Contte formed part of a large group on the stage that broke apart on the last climb of the 182.4km stage from Viana do Castelo to Fafe.
Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) has moved into the overall lead with two stages remaining with 21 seconds ahead of Colin Stüssi (Team Vorarlberg) and 55 seconds ahead of Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
Tomas Contte vence na chegada a Fafe! ☝🏻📸 Matias Novo / Podium Events pic.twitter.com/KhJsxDX8mjAugust 2, 2024
Results
