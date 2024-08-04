Volta a Portugal: Artem Nych rounds out overall victory with final TT stage win

Sabgal-Anicolor all-rounder Artem Nych claimed outright victory in the 10-day Volta a Portugal on Sunday, his tight triumph in the closing time trial stage providing a final boost to an overall lead captured on a summit finish 24 hours earlier.

A winner of stage 6 and the Volta race leader after taking second on stage 9 on the category 1 summit finish of Mondim de Basto on Saturday, Nych then rounded out the biggest victory of his career with a triumph in the final 26-kilometre ITT in the easterly town of Viseu.

