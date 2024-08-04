Volta a Portugal: Artem Nych rounds out overall victory with final TT stage win

2024 Volta a Portugal winner Artem Nych rides to overall victory and one last triumph in the final time trial

Sabgal-Anicolor all-rounder Artem Nych claimed outright victory in the 10-day Volta a Portugal on Sunday, his tight triumph in the closing time trial stage providing a final boost to an overall lead captured on a summit finish 24 hours earlier.

A winner of stage 6 and the Volta race leader after taking second on stage 9 on the category 1 summit finish of Mondim de Basto on Saturday, Nych then rounded out the biggest victory of his career with a triumph in the final 26-kilometre ITT in the easterly town of Viseu.

The 29-year-old narrowly beat his Danish teammate Julius Johansen by just three seconds in the rolling time trial. Swiss racer Colin Stüssi (Vorarlberg) placed third, 30 seconds adrift.

Despite his minimal advantage in the time trial, overall Nych finished comfortably ahead of the field, claiming Portugal’s most venerable stage race, now in its 85th edition, by 1:23 on Stüssi. Third place on GC went to Efapel climber and Mondim de Basto stage winner Abner González, 2:38 behind.

Results

