Volta a Portugal: Artem Nych rounds out overall victory with final TT stage win
Colin Stussi second overall, Abner González third
Sabgal-Anicolor all-rounder Artem Nych claimed outright victory in the 10-day Volta a Portugal on Sunday, his tight triumph in the closing time trial stage providing a final boost to an overall lead captured on a summit finish 24 hours earlier.
A winner of stage 6 and the Volta race leader after taking second on stage 9 on the category 1 summit finish of Mondim de Basto on Saturday, Nych then rounded out the biggest victory of his career with a triumph in the final 26-kilometre ITT in the easterly town of Viseu.
The 29-year-old narrowly beat his Danish teammate Julius Johansen by just three seconds in the rolling time trial. Swiss racer Colin Stüssi (Vorarlberg) placed third, 30 seconds adrift.
Despite his minimal advantage in the time trial, overall Nych finished comfortably ahead of the field, claiming Portugal’s most venerable stage race, now in its 85th edition, by 1:23 on Stüssi. Third place on GC went to Efapel climber and Mondim de Basto stage winner Abner González, 2:38 behind.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
