Volta a Portugal: Luis Ángel Maté wins stage 4

40-year-old Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 4 of the 85th edition of the Volta a Portugal. Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) was second and Iñigo Elosegui (Kern Pharma) took third in Guarda.

Mate was part of the 11-rider breakaway which escaped after 32 kilometres of racing on the 164.5km stage and at one time held a maximum gap of over 6 minutes to the field.

Crossing the line 1:07 behind the winner, Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

Racing continues on Monday with 176.8km stage 5 from Penedono to Bragança.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling