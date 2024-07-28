Volta a Portugal: Luis Ángel Maté wins stage 4

By
published

Rafael Reis second and Iñigo Elosegui was third in Guarda

UTRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 20 Luis ngel Mat Mardones of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi competes in the breakaway during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 2 a 1751km stage from sHertogenbosch to Utrecht LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 20 2022 in Utrecht Netherlands Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

40-year-old Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 4 of the 85th edition of the Volta a Portugal. Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) was second and Iñigo Elosegui  (Kern Pharma) took third in Guarda.

Mate was part of the 11-rider breakaway which escaped after 32 kilometres of racing on the 164.5km stage and at one time held a maximum gap of over 6 minutes to the field.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

Latest on Cyclingnews