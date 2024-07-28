Volta a Portugal: Luis Ángel Maté wins stage 4
Rafael Reis second and Iñigo Elosegui was third in Guarda
40-year-old Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 4 of the 85th edition of the Volta a Portugal. Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) was second and Iñigo Elosegui (Kern Pharma) took third in Guarda.
Mate was part of the 11-rider breakaway which escaped after 32 kilometres of racing on the 164.5km stage and at one time held a maximum gap of over 6 minutes to the field.
Crossing the line 1:07 behind the winner, Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.
Racing continues on Monday with 176.8km stage 5 from Penedono to Bragança.
Results
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
