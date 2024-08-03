Volta a Portugal: Abner González soars to victory on queen stage

Artem Nych moves into overall race lead with only individual time trial remaining on Sunday

Abner González (Efapel Cycling) wins stage 9 of the 2024 Volta a Portugal
Abner González (Efapel Cycling) wins stage 9 of the 2024 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Matias Novo of Podium Events / Volta a Portugal)
Abner González (Efapel Cycling) charged to the summit of Monte Farinha on stage 9 of the Volta a Portugal and claimed the victory on the queen stage.

Artem Nych (Sabgal-Anicolor) crossed the finish six seconds back at Mondim de Basto next to the Senhora da Graça sanctuary and moved into the overall race lead, displacing Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense).

