Volta a Portugal: Abner González soars to victory on queen stage
Artem Nych moves into overall race lead with only individual time trial remaining on Sunday
Abner González (Efapel Cycling) charged to the summit of Monte Farinha on stage 9 of the Volta a Portugal and claimed the victory on the queen stage.
Artem Nych (Sabgal-Anicolor) crossed the finish six seconds back at Mondim de Basto next to the Senhora da Graça sanctuary and moved into the overall race lead, displacing Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense).
González conquered the 10km climb of the 170.8km stage with ease, distancing Nych in the final section, with David Delgado (Burgos-BH) in third, 22 seconds back. He used the ride, which included 4,000 metres of elevation gain, to move 14 positions in the general classification, now 49 seconds behind the new race leader Nych.
Sunday brings the finale of the 10-day stage race, a hilly 26.6km individual time trial in Viseu.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Portugal: Abner González soars to victory on queen stageArtem Nych moves into overall race lead with only individual time trial remaining on Sunday
-
Tom Pidcock admits transfer talk and Olympic mountain bike success left him 'mentally frazzled'British rider finishes 13th in road race saying he was ‘sluggish and slow’
-
As it happened: Remco Evenepoel takes golden double as he solos to road race win in ParisFrance took the other medals with Madouas and Laporte taking silver and bronze on the 272.1km course.
-
Matteo Jorgenson's fight for medal comes up short as French team 'destroyed group dynamic' at Paris Olympics road raceUS rider impressed with 'tunnel of noise' from fans during his battle for bronze