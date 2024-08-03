Volta a Portugal: Abner González soars to victory on queen stage

Abner González (Efapel Cycling) charged to the summit of Monte Farinha on stage 9 of the Volta a Portugal and claimed the victory on the queen stage.

Artem Nych (Sabgal-Anicolor) crossed the finish six seconds back at Mondim de Basto next to the Senhora da Graça sanctuary and moved into the overall race lead, displacing Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense).

González conquered the 10km climb of the 170.8km stage with ease, distancing Nych in the final section, with David Delgado (Burgos-BH) in third, 22 seconds back. He used the ride, which included 4,000 metres of elevation gain, to move 14 positions in the general classification, now 49 seconds behind the new race leader Nych.

Sunday brings the finale of the 10-day stage race, a hilly 26.6km individual time trial in Viseu.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling