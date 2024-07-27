Volta a Portugal: Sergio Chumil wins stage 3 from breakaway

Sergio Chumil (Burgos-BH) outsprinted Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) to win stage 3 of the Volta a Portugal.

The duo were part of a large breakaway group that escaped after 50 kilometres of racing in the 161.2km stage from Crato to Covilhã. The group had established a maximum gap of over three minutes to the field with under 60km to go leading the overnight leader Colin Stüssi (Vorarlberg)to go into a chase group.

With 10km to go, Chumil and Eulálio dropped the rest of the breakaway and Chumil accelerated in the final 100 metres to grab the victory. Jon Agirre (Kern Pharma) crossed the line 20 seconds later to take third.

Eulálio takes over the leader’s jersey with a 13-second lead on Agirre. Stüssi, who finished 1:335 behind the stage winner, dropped to third overall, a further one second down.

Racing continues on Sunday with 164.5km stage 4 from Sabugal to Guarda.