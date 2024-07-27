Volta a Portugal: Sergio Chumil wins stage 3 from breakaway

Stage runner-up Afonso Eulálio takes over yellow jersey

Sergio Chumil and his Burgos BH teammates earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sergio Chumil (Burgos-BH) outsprinted Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) to win stage 3 of the Volta a Portugal.

The duo were part of a large breakaway group that escaped after 50 kilometres of racing in the 161.2km stage from Crato to Covilhã. The group had established a maximum gap of over three minutes to the field with under 60km to go leading the overnight leader Colin Stüssi (Vorarlberg)to go into a chase group.

