Volta a Portugal: German Tivani wins stage 2
Stüssi keeps overall lead
German Tivani (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho) claimed stage 2 of the Volta a Portugal, out-pacing his teammate Thomas Contte in the bunch sprint into Lisboa. American Scott McGill (Project Echelon) was third.
The race leader Colin Stüssi (Voralberg) remains atop the overall standings ahead of Antonio Carvahlo (ABTF Betão - Feirense) with Luis Fernades (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) in third.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Volta a Portugal: German Tivani wins stage 2
Stüssi keeps overall lead
