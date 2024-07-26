Volta a Portugal: German Tivani wins stage 2

German Tivani (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho) claimed stage 2 of the Volta a Portugal, out-pacing his teammate Thomas Contte in the bunch sprint into Lisboa. American Scott McGill (Project Echelon) was third.

The race leader Colin Stüssi (Voralberg) remains atop the overall standings ahead of Antonio Carvahlo (ABTF Betão - Feirense) with Luis Fernades (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) in third.

Results

