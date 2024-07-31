Volta a Portugal: Artem Nych uses solo attack from breakaway to win mountainous stage 6

Race leader Afonso Eulálio finishes second to secure yellow jersey for fourth day, Tyler Stites third into Boticas

Artem Nych (Sabgal-Anicolor) wins stage 6 of the 2024 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Matias Novo of Podium Events / Volta a Portugal)
Artem Nych (Sabgal-Anicolor) soloed to victory on stage 6 at Volta a Portugal, striking on the final climb of the mountainous day in northern Portugal. 

He finished a full minute ahead of 14 chasers, who were led by race leader Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) across the line in Boticas. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) secured third place, disrupting the battle for the GC contenders.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

