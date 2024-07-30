Volta a Portugal: Hugo Scala Jr secures stage 5 win from breakaway

US rider tops Fábio Costa in two-up sprint for first pro victory

Hugo Scala Jr (Project Echelon Racing) wins stage 5 of the 2024 Volta a Portugal
Hugo Scala Jr (Project Echelon Racing) wins stage 5 of the 2024 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Matias Novo of Podium Events / Volta a Portugal)
Hugo Scala Jr (Project Echelon Racing) outpaced Fábio Costa (ABTF-Feirense) at the uphill finish of stage 5 of the Volta a Portugal and captured the biggest win of his career.

The 26-year-old US rider was part of the day’s 12-rider breakaway, and he soared to the front with his Portuguese companion in the closing kilometres to decide the 176.8km stage in a two-up sprint. Once Scala Jr hit the gas, Costa could not find go around and settled for second. 

