Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta: Rafael Reis wins prologue

Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) triumphed in the prologue at the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, winning the stage and securing the event's first leader's jersey.

Reis covered the 5.6km time trial route in 6:48, finishing with the same time as his teammate and runner-up Julius Johansen.

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished third in the prologue six seconds behind the day's winner.Reis will now wear the leader's jersey into stage 1 on Thursday.

The event is a158.2km from Anadia (Sangalhos) to the summit finish at Miranda do Corvo (Observatorio Vila Nova).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling