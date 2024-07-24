Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta: Rafael Reis wins prologue
Julius Johansen second as American Tyler Stites makes podium
Rafael Reis (Sabgal-Anicolor) triumphed in the prologue at the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, winning the stage and securing the event's first leader's jersey.
Reis covered the 5.6km time trial route in 6:48, finishing with the same time as his teammate and runner-up Julius Johansen.
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished third in the prologue six seconds behind the day's winner.Reis will now wear the leader's jersey into stage 1 on Thursday.
The event is a158.2km from Anadia (Sangalhos) to the summit finish at Miranda do Corvo (Observatorio Vila Nova).
Results
