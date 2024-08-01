Volta a Portugal: Francisco Peñuela wins stage 7 sprint in Paredes

Eulálio retains 21-second GC lead over Stüssi with three stages to go

Francisco Peñuela (Rádio Popular) won stage 7 of the Volta a Portugal in Paredes
Francisco Peñuela (Rádio Popular) won stage 7 of the Volta a Portugal with a final burst of speed in the reduced bunch in Paredes. He held off Tiago Antunes (Efapel) and German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Cancelho), who rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively.

The fight for the race lead continued between the top two riders, as yellow jersey Afonso Eulálio (ABTF Betão-Feirense) and second-overall Colin Stüssi (Team Vorarlberg) marked each other across the 160.4km hilly route, finishing in the top 10 across the finish line. 

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

