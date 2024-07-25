Volta a Portugal: Colin Stüssi wins uphill finish on stage 1, moves into GC lead
Defending champion takes solo victory 28 seconds ahead of second-placed Antonio Carvalho
Colin Stüssi (Voralberg) notched up another win at the Volta a Portugal, soloing to the summit of the Observatory Vila Nova on stage 1 to take the lead of the 2024 edition.
The 31-year-old is the defending Volta a Portugal champion having taken the race lead in 2023 on a smiliarly tough ascent at Montalegre.
Stüssi held off the chase from Antonio Carvalho (ABTF Betão), who finished 28 seconds down, and Luïs Fernandes (Credibom-LA Aluminios-Marcos Car) who came across the line 40 seconds down.
“I rode at kilometer four and got away and rode my kick. The final was so hard that I thought it would never end,” Stüssi said. “But everyone suffered today and I'm happy about this important victory for me and my colleagues.”
Stüssi takes the GC lead with 32 seconds ahead of Carvalho and 58 seconds ahead of Fernandes. He also took the mountains and points classification leads.
The Volta a Portugal heads into much flatter terrain leaving Santarém on stage 2 and covering 164.5 kilometres before a slightly uphill finish in Lisboa.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris Olympics: Men's Mountain Bike Cross Country – PreviewTom Pidcock and Nino Schurter battle at Elancourt Hill for a second gold medal while Amos, Hatherly, Koretzky challenge
-
Volta a Portugal: Colin Stüssi wins uphill finish on stage 1, moves into GC leadDefending champion takes solo victory 28 seconds ahead of second-placed Antonio Carvalho
-
Czech Tour: Luke Lamperti prevails in stage 1 sprintAmerican takes first leader's jersey
-
Josh Tarling hungers for gold in Olympics individual time trial - 'I want to win it'20-year Briton ready to take on Ganna, Evenepoel and the rough streets of Paris to earn a sweet reward