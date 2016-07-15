First US title for Erin Huck in Mammoth Mountain
Georgia Gould and Chloe Woodruff round out podium
Women XC: Mammoth Mountain -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3RoxRacing
|1:40:34
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:41:46
|3
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's NoTubes/Niner
|0:44:23
|4
|Rose Grant (USA) Stan’s NoTubes
|0:45:17
|5
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:45:59
|6
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|0:47:10
|7
|Larissa Connors (USA) Springfield Brewing Company
|0:48:42
|8
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:52:12
|9
|Nicole Tittensor (USA)
|0:53:32
|10
|Hannah Williams (USA)
|0:54:28
|11
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:58:12
|12
|Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima
|0:59:48
|13
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|0:01:44
|14
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:04:02
|15
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|16
|Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes on Track
|17
|Abbey Grimmer (USA)
|18
|Rebecca Bubp (USA) J. A. King Racing
|DNS
|Fairlee Frey (USA) Boise Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jane Kerner (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy