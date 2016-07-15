Trending

First US title for Erin Huck in Mammoth Mountain

Georgia Gould and Chloe Woodruff round out podium

Erin Huck #21 of the United States

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3RoxRacing1:40:34
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:41:46
3Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's NoTubes/Niner0:44:23
4Rose Grant (USA) Stan’s NoTubes0:45:17
5Amy Beisel (USA)0:45:59
6Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:47:10
7Larissa Connors (USA) Springfield Brewing Company0:48:42
8Alexis Skarda (USA)0:52:12
9Nicole Tittensor (USA)0:53:32
10Hannah Williams (USA)0:54:28
11Nikki Peterson (USA)0:58:12
12Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima0:59:48
13Erica Tingey (USA)0:01:44
14Amanda Nauman (USA)0:04:02
15Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
16Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes on Track
17Abbey Grimmer (USA)
18Rebecca Bubp (USA) J. A. King Racing
DNSFairlee Frey (USA) Boise Cycling Club
DNFJane Kerner (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery

