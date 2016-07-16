Trending

Jill Kintner defends US Downhill title

Samantha Kingshill and Jacqueline Thomas round out podium

Jill Kintner poses with her medal

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (USA)0:03:52
2Samantha Kingshill (USA)0:00:16
3Jacqueline Thomas (USA)0:00:23
4Amanda Batty (USA)0:00:25
5Amanda Wentz (USA)0:00:55
6Kim Godfrey (USA)0:01:13
7Amber Price (USA)0:01:54
8Bridgette LeBer (USA)0:03:16
DNSAmanda Cordell (USA)
DNSRachel Throop (USA)

