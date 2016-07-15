Christopher Blevins wins Junior Men's XC US title
Connor Patten and Anders Johnson round out podium
Junior XC - Men: Mammoth Mountain -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|1:11:09
|2
|Connor Patten (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:51
|3
|Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|4
|Rylan Schadegg (USA)
|0:02:53
|5
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:04:04
|6
|Jonathan Drain (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:04:05
|7
|Jason Rowton (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|8
|Matthew Behrens (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:03
|9
|Keiran Eagen (USA) Durango Devo
|0:05:54
|10
|Tate Meintjes (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:06:17
|11
|Cameron Joye (USA)
|0:06:55
|12
|Alexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:12
|13
|Jaron Cappos (USA)
|0:07:26
|14
|Cameron Larson (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:27
|15
|Bradyn Lange (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:57
|16
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:08:10
|17
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|18
|Mikael Rodgers (USA) Team Velosport-CA
|0:08:29
|19
|Lucas Robbins (USA) Durango Devo
|0:08:33
|20
|Trevor McCutcheon (USA)
|0:08:46
|21
|Eric Olsen (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:08:47
|22
|Jeremy Norris (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:08:52
|23
|Kahlo Chitraroff (USA)
|0:08:56
|24
|Nicolas Theunissen (USA)
|0:09:17
|25
|Nash Dory (USA)
|0:09:19
|26
|Rainer Barth (USA)
|0:10:06
|27
|Dean Lyons (USA)
|28
|Noah Lindenthal (USA)
|0:10:25
|29
|Caiden Plummer (USA)
|0:10:43
|30
|Trevor O'Farrell (USA)
|0:10:59
|31
|Joseph Draper (USA)
|0:11:00
|32
|Colin Ellsworth (USA)
|0:11:01
|33
|Tyler Weyman (USA) Stonehaus/Factory Trek
|0:11:32
|34
|Cade Quigley (USA)
|0:12:01
|35
|Ellison Brink (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:12:26
|36
|Hayden Sampson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:12:39
|37
|Thomas Fendler (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|38
|Jacob Lamping (USA)
|0:12:49
|39
|Quinn Reeves (USA)
|0:13:03
|40
|Isaac NagelBrice (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:13:04
|41
|Chad Bobbitt (USA)
|42
|Cole Weidenbach (USA) 787 Racing
|0:13:14
|43
|Gabriel Mendez (USA)
|0:13:34
|44
|Grant Hillam (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:02
|45
|Reed Williams (USA) Peninsula Velo Cycling Club
|0:14:03
|46
|Simon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Development/PB EddieFerrell.com
|0:14:13
|47
|Cayden Phipps (USA)
|0:14:34
|48
|Tristan Harris (USA) Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)
|0:15:10
|49
|Hayden McLaughlin (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:15:36
|50
|Samuel Elson (USA) Hollywood Cycles
|0:15:52
|51
|Caleb Hackey (USA) Cycle Mania
|0:15:56
|52
|Justin Kreger (USA) West Michigan Coast Riders
|0:15:59
|53
|Danner Hillman (USA) Audi Reno- Tahoe Cycling
|0:16:05
|54
|Brent Franze (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:16:26
|55
|Thomas Fuller (USA) Cyclery USA
|0:16:49
|56
|Connor Rosborough (USA)
|0:16:55
|57
|Tyler Sargent (USA)
|0:17:14
|58
|Joshua Dupree (USA)
|0:17:30
|59
|Clayton Puckett (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:17:51
|60
|Brendan Bengtson (USA) White Mountain Road Club
|61
|Joseph Wintergerst (USA) COS Racing
|0:18:24
|62
|Solano Dominguez (USA)
|0:18:29
|63
|Donovan Birky (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:18:32
|64
|Adam Cohen (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:18:54
|65
|Justin Hurdle (USA) Stonehaus/Factory Trek
|0:20:07
|66
|Zackary Villars (USA)
|0:20:08
|67
|Connor Jinguji (USA) Bear Development Team
|68
|Roberto Cribley (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:20:17
|69
|Austin Smith (USA)
|0:20:49
|70
|Isaiah Martinez (USA)
|0:21:04
|71
|Nicolas Alvaro-Glantz (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:22:45
