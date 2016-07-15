Trending

Christopher Blevins wins Junior Men's XC US title

Connor Patten and Anders Johnson round out podium

Christopher Blevins (United States of America) had a mechanical problem, dropping him the fourth

Christopher Blevins (United States of America) had a mechanical problem, dropping him the fourth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team1:11:09
2Connor Patten (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:00:51
3Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team0:01:57
4Rylan Schadegg (USA)0:02:53
5Nicholas Jenkins (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:04:04
6Jonathan Drain (USA) Bear Development Team0:04:05
7Jason Rowton (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team0:04:53
8Matthew Behrens (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:05:03
9Keiran Eagen (USA) Durango Devo0:05:54
10Tate Meintjes (USA) Bear Development Team0:06:17
11Cameron Joye (USA)0:06:55
12Alexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:12
13Jaron Cappos (USA)0:07:26
14Cameron Larson (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:07:27
15Bradyn Lange (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:07:57
16Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:08:10
17Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
18Mikael Rodgers (USA) Team Velosport-CA0:08:29
19Lucas Robbins (USA) Durango Devo0:08:33
20Trevor McCutcheon (USA)0:08:46
21Eric Olsen (USA) Rad Racing NW0:08:47
22Jeremy Norris (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:08:52
23Kahlo Chitraroff (USA)0:08:56
24Nicolas Theunissen (USA)0:09:17
25Nash Dory (USA)0:09:19
26Rainer Barth (USA)0:10:06
27Dean Lyons (USA)
28Noah Lindenthal (USA)0:10:25
29Caiden Plummer (USA)0:10:43
30Trevor O'Farrell (USA)0:10:59
31Joseph Draper (USA)0:11:00
32Colin Ellsworth (USA)0:11:01
33Tyler Weyman (USA) Stonehaus/Factory Trek0:11:32
34Cade Quigley (USA)0:12:01
35Ellison Brink (USA) Rad Racing NW0:12:26
36Hayden Sampson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:12:39
37Thomas Fendler (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
38Jacob Lamping (USA)0:12:49
39Quinn Reeves (USA)0:13:03
40Isaac NagelBrice (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:13:04
41Chad Bobbitt (USA)
42Cole Weidenbach (USA) 787 Racing0:13:14
43Gabriel Mendez (USA)0:13:34
44Grant Hillam (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:14:02
45Reed Williams (USA) Peninsula Velo Cycling Club0:14:03
46Simon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Development/PB EddieFerrell.com0:14:13
47Cayden Phipps (USA)0:14:34
48Tristan Harris (USA) Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)0:15:10
49Hayden McLaughlin (USA) Ethos Racing0:15:36
50Samuel Elson (USA) Hollywood Cycles0:15:52
51Caleb Hackey (USA) Cycle Mania0:15:56
52Justin Kreger (USA) West Michigan Coast Riders0:15:59
53Danner Hillman (USA) Audi Reno- Tahoe Cycling0:16:05
54Brent Franze (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:16:26
55Thomas Fuller (USA) Cyclery USA0:16:49
56Connor Rosborough (USA)0:16:55
57Tyler Sargent (USA)0:17:14
58Joshua Dupree (USA)0:17:30
59Clayton Puckett (USA) Bear Development Team0:17:51
60Brendan Bengtson (USA) White Mountain Road Club
61Joseph Wintergerst (USA) COS Racing0:18:24
62Solano Dominguez (USA)0:18:29
63Donovan Birky (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:18:32
64Adam Cohen (USA) Bear Development Team0:18:54
65Justin Hurdle (USA) Stonehaus/Factory Trek0:20:07
66Zackary Villars (USA)0:20:08
67Connor Jinguji (USA) Bear Development Team
68Roberto Cribley (USA) Bear Development Team0:20:17
69Austin Smith (USA)0:20:49
70Isaiah Martinez (USA)0:21:04
71Nicolas Alvaro-Glantz (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:22:45

Latest on Cyclingnews