Richard Cypress Gorry claims U23 men's title

Jerry Dufour and Sandy Floren round out podium

Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete) riding in the top ten early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team1:28:35
2Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:02:04
3Sandy Floren (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:02:55
4Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:03:52
5Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College0:04:18
6Carson Lange (USA)0:04:41
7W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:05:58
8Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team0:06:16
9Samuel Brehm (USA)0:06:26
10Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:06:43
11Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:06:58
12Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team0:07:07
13Daniel Johnson (USA) Blackstar Racing0:08:19
14Grant Simonds (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
15Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team0:08:23
16Peter Karinen (USA)0:08:48
17Cody Phillips (USA)0:09:31
18Liam Earl (USA)0:09:47
19Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:09:48
20Nolan Brady (USA)0:11:08
21Zach Calton (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:11:09
22Cody Cupp (USA)0:11:14
23Michael Sanchez (USA)0:12:07
24Nathan Barton (USA) Last Chance Racing0:12:32
25Tyler Jones (USA)0:12:54
26Dylan Johnson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:12:55
27Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club0:13:53
28Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:14:09
29Daniel Fendler (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
30Sam Weber (USA)0:15:29
31Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:15:42
32Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team0:16:38
33Michael Sampson (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist0:16:51
34Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
35Matthew Clements (USA)0:17:19
36David Duncan (USA)0:18:50
37Spencer Rathkamp (USA)0:19:14
38Nick Thomas (USA)0:19:15
39Ian Wilkey (USA)0:20:05
40Garrett Gerchar (USA)
41Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
42Justin Hryckowian (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
43Matthew Turner (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
DNSJorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
DNFTofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team

