Richard Cypress Gorry claims U23 men's title
Jerry Dufour and Sandy Floren round out podium
U23 XC - Men: Mammoth Mountain -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|1:28:35
|2
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:02:04
|3
|Sandy Floren (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:02:55
|4
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:03:52
|5
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:04:18
|6
|Carson Lange (USA)
|0:04:41
|7
|W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:05:58
|8
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:06:16
|9
|Samuel Brehm (USA)
|0:06:26
|10
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:06:43
|11
|Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:06:58
|12
|Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|13
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Blackstar Racing
|0:08:19
|14
|Grant Simonds (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|15
|Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:08:23
|16
|Peter Karinen (USA)
|0:08:48
|17
|Cody Phillips (USA)
|0:09:31
|18
|Liam Earl (USA)
|0:09:47
|19
|Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:09:48
|20
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|0:11:08
|21
|Zach Calton (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:11:09
|22
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:11:14
|23
|Michael Sanchez (USA)
|0:12:07
|24
|Nathan Barton (USA) Last Chance Racing
|0:12:32
|25
|Tyler Jones (USA)
|0:12:54
|26
|Dylan Johnson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:12:55
|27
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
|0:13:53
|28
|Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:14:09
|29
|Daniel Fendler (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|30
|Sam Weber (USA)
|0:15:29
|31
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:15:42
|32
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:16:38
|33
|Michael Sampson (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|0:16:51
|34
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|35
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|0:17:19
|36
|David Duncan (USA)
|0:18:50
|37
|Spencer Rathkamp (USA)
|0:19:14
|38
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|0:19:15
|39
|Ian Wilkey (USA)
|0:20:05
|40
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|41
|Brent Burcham (USA) Team Ninja
|42
|Justin Hryckowian (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|43
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|DNS
|Jorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
|DNF
|Tofor Lewis (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
