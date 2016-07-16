Trending

Howard Grotts gets the better of Todd Wells to claim men's US Short Track title

Bronze medal for Russell Finsterwald

Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)

Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:24:48
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:02
3Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM TLD Racing
4Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:00:03
5Cole Oberman (USA)0:00:04
6Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team0:00:11
7Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized0:00:14
8Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:17
9Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:00:56
10Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:00:59
11Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:01:17
12Payson McElveen (USA)0:01:40
13Jamey Yanik (USA) Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club
14Daniel Johnson (USA) Blackstar Racing
15Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
16W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
17Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
18Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
19Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
20Cody Cupp (USA)
21Nicholas Beechan (USA)
22Thomas Sampson (USA)
23Sandy Floren (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
24Garrett Gerchar (USA)
25Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
26Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
27Nolan Brady (USA)
28Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles
29Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
30Travis (TJ) Woodruff (USA)
31Peter Karinen (USA)
32Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
33Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
34Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
35Jeff Bender (USA)
36Justin Desilets (USA)
37Sam Weber (USA)
38Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
39Cole House (USA)
40Brett Denney (USA)
41Matthew Clements (USA)
42Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Team Cycleton
43Derek Hermon (USA)
44Stephen Ettinger (USA)
45Cody Kukulski (USA) Twin Six
46Nick Thomas (USA)
47Justin Toepel (USA)
48Michael Sanchez (USA)
49Hunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
50Jeffrey Minotto (USA)
51Sam Chovan (USA)
52Jacob Hull (USA) Kryki Sports
DNSJorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
DNSErnie Watenpaugh (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews