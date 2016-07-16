Howard Grotts gets the better of Todd Wells to claim men's US Short Track title
Bronze medal for Russell Finsterwald
Short Track XC - Men: Mammoth Mountain -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:24:48
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM TLD Racing
|4
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|0:00:03
|5
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:00:04
|6
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized
|0:00:14
|8
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:00:59
|11
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:01:17
|12
|Payson McElveen (USA)
|0:01:40
|13
|Jamey Yanik (USA) Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club
|14
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Blackstar Racing
|15
|Tyler Fox (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|16
|W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|17
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
|18
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
|19
|Carson Beckett (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|20
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|21
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|22
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|23
|Sandy Floren (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|24
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|25
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|26
|Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|27
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|28
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|29
|Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|30
|Travis (TJ) Woodruff (USA)
|31
|Peter Karinen (USA)
|32
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Summit -Competitive Cyclist
|33
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
|34
|Clayton Otto (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|35
|Jeff Bender (USA)
|36
|Justin Desilets (USA)
|37
|Sam Weber (USA)
|38
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
|39
|Cole House (USA)
|40
|Brett Denney (USA)
|41
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|42
|Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Team Cycleton
|43
|Derek Hermon (USA)
|44
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|45
|Cody Kukulski (USA) Twin Six
|46
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|47
|Justin Toepel (USA)
|48
|Michael Sanchez (USA)
|49
|Hunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|50
|Jeffrey Minotto (USA)
|51
|Sam Chovan (USA)
|52
|Jacob Hull (USA) Kryki Sports
|DNS
|Jorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
|DNS
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
