Kate Courtney dominates to take U23 women's US cross-country title

Hannah Finchamp second, Shayna Powless third

Kate Courtney (USA/Specialized)

(Image credit: Albstadt World Cup/L. Schmid)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing1:22:07
2Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:28:51
3Shayna Powless (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:31:40
4Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:33:06
5Ellen Campbell (USA) Durango Devo0:36:51
6Delilah Cupp (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:37:23
7Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
8Hayley Bates (USA) Velo Allegro0:40:38
9Emma Klingaman (USA) Lees-McRae College0:44:01
10Lauren Roswell (USA)0:46:24
11McKenzie Melcher (USA) The TEAM SOCALCross0:49:27
12Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:52:56
DNFErin Quinn (USA) Naked Women's Racing

