Kate Courtney dominates to take U23 women's US cross-country title
Hannah Finchamp second, Shayna Powless third
U23 XC - Women: Mammoth Mountain -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing
|1:22:07
|2
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:28:51
|3
|Shayna Powless (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:31:40
|4
|Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:33:06
|5
|Ellen Campbell (USA) Durango Devo
|0:36:51
|6
|Delilah Cupp (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:37:23
|7
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
|8
|Hayley Bates (USA) Velo Allegro
|0:40:38
|9
|Emma Klingaman (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:44:01
|10
|Lauren Roswell (USA)
|0:46:24
|11
|McKenzie Melcher (USA) The TEAM SOCALCross
|0:49:27
|12
|Elizabeth White (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:52:56
|DNF
|Erin Quinn (USA) Naked Women's Racing
