Mitch Ropelato claims US men's Dual Slalom crown

Silver medal for Kyle Strait

Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitch Ropelato (USA) SRAM-TLD-Santa Cruz
2Kyle Strait (USA) Commencal
3Joseph Foresta (USA)
4Dakotah Norton (USA) Morpheus Shimano Smith
5Barry Nobles (USA)
6Austin Warren (USA)
7Luca Cometti (USA)
8Bas van Steenbergen (USA)
9Warren Kniss (USA)
10Cameron Zink (USA)
11Walker Shaw (USA) SRAM Factory
12Mikey Haderer (USA)
13Jonathan Buckell (USA)
14Kayman Benetti (USA)
15Dylan Crane (USA)
16Jarod Hanson (USA)
17Ryan Paquette (USA)
18Anthony Marino (USA)

