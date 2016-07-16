Huck doubles up with US Short Track XC title
Georgia Gould and Kate Courtney round out podium
Short Track XC - Women: Mammoth Mountain -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3RoxRacing
|0:25:10
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Rose Grant (USA)
|0:00:09
|5
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:00:29
|6
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:00:55
|7
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:01:04
|8
|Larissa Connors (USA) Springfield Brewing Company
|0:01:07
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:09
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:01:23
|11
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
|12
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|13
|Nicole Tittensor (USA)
|14
|Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima
|15
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
|16
|Jane Kerner (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|17
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|18
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|19
|Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|20
|Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes on Track
|21
|Abbey Grimmer (USA)
|DNF
|Fairlee Frey (USA) Boise Cycling Club
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy