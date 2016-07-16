Trending

Huck doubles up with US Short Track XC title

Georgia Gould and Kate Courtney round out podium

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing)

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3RoxRacing0:25:10
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:03
3Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing0:00:06
4Rose Grant (USA)0:00:09
5Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:29
6Alexis Skarda (USA)0:00:55
7Amy Beisel (USA)0:01:04
8Larissa Connors (USA) Springfield Brewing Company0:01:07
9Shayna Powless (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:01:09
10Amanda Nauman (USA)0:01:23
11Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi
12Hannah Finchamp (USA)
13Nicole Tittensor (USA)
14Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima
15Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
16Jane Kerner (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
17Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
18Nikki Peterson (USA)
19Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
20Elizabeth Lurz (USA) Athletes on Track
21Abbey Grimmer (USA)
DNFFairlee Frey (USA) Boise Cycling Club

Latest on Cyclingnews