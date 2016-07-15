Trending

Jill Kintner claims women's USA Dual Slalom crown

Red Bull-Norco Bicycles rider gets the better of Adrian Sanders

Jill Kintner (USA).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jill Kintner (USA) Red Bull-Norco Bicycles
2Adrian Sanders (USA)
3Joanna Petterson (USA)
4Kim Godfrey (USA)

