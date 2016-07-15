Trending

Howard Grotts claims men's US cross-country title

Keegan Swenson and Russell Finsterwald complete podium

Howard Grotts wins

(Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing1:41:53
2Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 360 Fly p/b Sugoi0:01:50
3Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM TLD Racing
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:03:22
5Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:03:24
6Alex Wild (USA)0:05:32
7Spencer Paxson (USA)
8Payson McElveen (USA)0:08:01
9Kyle Trudeau (USA)0:09:19
10Jamey Yanik (USA)0:10:12

