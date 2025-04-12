USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne goes back-to-back at Hapeville Crit while Aylena Quevedo takes pro women's win

By published

Women's Kingdom Elite team goes one-two with Jeydy Praderas on podium ahead of Erica Carney

Image 1 of 3
Women's podium at Spin The District: Hapeville Crit 2025
Women's podium at Spin The District: Hapeville Crit 2025

Sunny King Criterium men's winner Lucas Bourgoyne continued the early-season momentum for Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire and won the Spin The District: Hapeville Crit on Friday night. 

Pro women top 9
Pos.Rider
1Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)
2Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
3Erica Carney (Piedmont University)
4Lauren Baker (Fount Cycling Guild)
5Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)
6Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
7Debbie Milne (Supra Cycling Team)
8Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)
9Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
Pro men top 10
Pos.Rider
1Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
2Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)
3Samuel Mayer (SCAD Atlanta)
4Fergus Arthur (CRCA/Foundation)
5Weimar Roldan (BIKERS CYCLING TEAM)
6Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
7Caleb Landgrebe (Team Flicker)
8Andrew Scarano (Team Flicker)
9Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
10Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

