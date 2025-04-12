USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne goes back-to-back at Hapeville Crit while Aylena Quevedo takes pro women's win
Women's Kingdom Elite team goes one-two with Jeydy Praderas on podium ahead of Erica Carney
Sunny King Criterium men's winner Lucas Bourgoyne continued the early-season momentum for Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire and won the Spin The District: Hapeville Crit on Friday night.
Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing), who won the Miami Prix Crit series race in March, scored the women's pro victory in Georgia, the second of nine stops for USA CRITS.
After the final corner, Bourgoyne launched his attack by passing Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation) and Samuel Mayer (SCAD Atlanta). Mendez finished second and Mayer grabbed the final spot on the podium, going one spot better than Sunny King, leaving Mendez's teammate Fergus Arthur in fourth.
The Kingdom Elite Racing duo of Aylena Quevedo and Jeydy Praderas went one-two in the women's pro race, controlling the finish under the lights. Erica Carney (PIedmont University) rolled across the line in third.
The Hapeville Crit provided a flat, four-corner course located in the downtown Arts District of the Georgia city south of Atlanta. A threat of thunderstorms held off until after racing was completed, the men riding 70 minutes and the women 50 minutes.
A similar field is expected to make the 37-mile transition to Newnan, Georgia on Saturday for the third race of USA CRITS, the Rock&Road Criterium p/b 75 Jackson Properties. Both Georgia races offer $10,000 prize purses, split evenly between women's and men's pro fields, paid 20 deep. Rock&Road Criterium p/b 75 Jackson Properties on Saturday Women's pro race is 50 minutes, and the men's pro race 70 minutes.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|1
|Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|2
|Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|3
|Erica Carney (Piedmont University)
|4
|Lauren Baker (Fount Cycling Guild)
|5
|Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)
|6
|Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
|7
|Debbie Milne (Supra Cycling Team)
|8
|Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)
|9
|Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
|Pos.
|Rider
|1
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
|2
|Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)
|3
|Samuel Mayer (SCAD Atlanta)
|4
|Fergus Arthur (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Weimar Roldan (BIKERS CYCLING TEAM)
|6
|Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
|7
|Caleb Landgrebe (Team Flicker)
|8
|Andrew Scarano (Team Flicker)
|9
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
