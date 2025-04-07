USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne and Samantha Clark take series leads with pro wins at Sunny King Criterium

By published

Men's defending champion Alfredo Rodriguez finishes second under the lights in Anniston

Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery) wins the sprint ahead of Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes), on left, and Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) in 2025 pro men's race
Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery) wins the sprint ahead of Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes), on left, and Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) in 2025 pro men's race(Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)

Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) held off defending champion Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes) and Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) in an explosive finish at the pro men's race under the lights at Sunny King Criterium, the opening round of USA CRITS

Pro women top 10
Pos.NameTime
1Samantha Clark (Milligan Unversity)01:02:52
2Rebecca Lang (Team Winston-Salem)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Makayla Macpherson (Milligan University)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Jette Aelken (SCAD Savannah)00:00:01
5Adonays Vera (City Bikes)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Claire Abrey (Marx-Bensdorf/BPC Cycling)00:00:03
7Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)00:00:25
8Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker) Row 7 - Cell 2
9Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)00:00:26
10Heidy Praderas (Kingdon Elite Racing)Row 9 - Cell 2
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews