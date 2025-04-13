USA CRITS: Michael Garrison outsprints Lucas Bourgoyne at Rock&Road Criterium

Shannon Koch leads trio of Kingdom Elite riders for sweep of women's podium in Newnan, Georgia

Michael Garrison won the 2025 Rock&amp;Road Criterium in Newnan, Georgia
Michael Garrison won the 2025 Rock&Road Criterium in Newnan, Georgia (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) found the top step of the men's podium while three of the five-rider strong Kingdom Elite Racing squad swept the women's podium at Rock&Road Criterium p/b 75 Jackson Properties in Newnan, Georgia. 

The Saturday night races were the third stop in the USA CRITS series, and capped a weekend of racing in Georgia. Garrison edged Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire), who sprinted to the men's victory the night before at the Spin The District: Hapeville Crit. Bikers Cycling Team placed three riders in the top 6, Jordan Parra going third for the final spot on the men's podium.

Elite women top 10
Pos.Rider
1Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
2Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)
3Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
4Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)
5Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
6Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
7Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
8Morgan Stern (Team Flicker)
9Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)
10Ava Wilson (SCAD Savannah)
Elite men top 10
Pos.Rider
1Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio)
2Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
3Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
4Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)
5Jamie Castaneda (Bikes Cycling Team)
6Weimar Roldan (BIKERS CYCLING TEAM)
7Samuel Mayer (SCAD Atlanta)
8Preston Eye (Team Flicker)
9Gabriel Payne (SCAD Atlanta)
10Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
