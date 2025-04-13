USA CRITS: Michael Garrison outsprints Lucas Bourgoyne at Rock&Road Criterium
Shannon Koch leads trio of Kingdom Elite riders for sweep of women's podium in Newnan, Georgia
Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) found the top step of the men's podium while three of the five-rider strong Kingdom Elite Racing squad swept the women's podium at Rock&Road Criterium p/b 75 Jackson Properties in Newnan, Georgia.
The Saturday night races were the third stop in the USA CRITS series, and capped a weekend of racing in Georgia. Garrison edged Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire), who sprinted to the men's victory the night before at the Spin The District: Hapeville Crit. Bikers Cycling Team placed three riders in the top 6, Jordan Parra going third for the final spot on the men's podium.
Bourgoyne had won the first two rounds of USA CRITS with late attacks in races in Anniston, Alabama and Hapeville, Georgia. Garrison, who was third in Anniston, redeemed his 27th placing on Friday night and fought for the victory in Newnan, located less than 50 miles from his home near Atlanta.
The women's race was controlled for a second consecutive race by Kingdom Elite. Shannon Koch earned the victory with teammates Aylena Quevedo in second and Jeydy Praderas in third. Australian Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing), who focused last year on gravel racing as part of the Life Time Grand Prix, finished fourth.
The USA CRITS series resumes April 26 for the Athens Orthopedic Twilight Criterium in Athens, Georgia, now in its 45th edition. In a lead-up to that race on April 24, the Greenville Cycling Classic presented by Prisma Health will take place in Greenville, S.C., which opens the eight-race Speed Week series. Riders at the Athens Twilight will score points for both USA CRITS and Speed Week series of one-day races.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|1
|Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|2
|Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|3
|Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|4
|Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)
|5
|Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)
|6
|Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
|7
|Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|8
|Morgan Stern (Team Flicker)
|9
|Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)
|10
|Ava Wilson (SCAD Savannah)
|Pos.
|Rider
|1
|Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio)
|2
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
|3
|Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
|4
|Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Jamie Castaneda (Bikes Cycling Team)
|6
|Weimar Roldan (BIKERS CYCLING TEAM)
|7
|Samuel Mayer (SCAD Atlanta)
|8
|Preston Eye (Team Flicker)
|9
|Gabriel Payne (SCAD Atlanta)
|10
|Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)
