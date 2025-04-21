18-year-old Paul Seixas claims third after aggressive Tour of the Alps stage 1 performance

'I have the level to maybe win a stage' says French teenager as teammate Gall second in Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 2-3

JEBEL JAIS UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 19 LR Paul Seixas of France and Felix Gall of Austria and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team compete during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 3 a 181km stage from Ras al Khaimah to Jebel Jais 1490m UCIWWT on February 19 2025 in Jebel Jais United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paul Seixas and Felix Gall racing at the UAE Tour earlier this year

They may not have taken the stage win, but Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale put in a demonstration on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps, with Felix Gall taking second and Paul Seixas third just behind winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).

What's even more impressive than the team 2-3 was that it was 18-year-old Seixas taking one of the top spots. Not only is the Frenchman still a teenager and only a few months into his pro career, but this race is his first-ever pro European stage race.

