Switzerland wins Worlds team time trial mixed relay
Italy take silver, Australia bronze, van Vleuten crashes out
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Switzerland wins Worlds team time trial mixed relayItaly take silver, Australia bronze, van Vleuten crashes out
-
Van Vleuten crash ends Netherlands mixed relay TTT hopesDutchwoman crashes hard at start of ride after Mollema's mechanical
-
UCI Road World Championships Live - Team Time Trial Mixed RelayThe battle of national teams takes place against the clock in Wollongong
-
Analysing the USA's 2022 Road World Championships teamsPowless, Faulkner the most likely leaders in Wollongong for men's and women's elite road races